The Imo State Police Command has denied allegations that its operatives abducted former candidate of the AA in the last governorship election in Imo state, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Earlier on Sunday, a video surfaced online showing Chief Nwosu being pushed into the booth of an SUV and whisked away by uniformed policemen in front of St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre in Imo state.

According to the narrator in the video, the operatives who took the former guber candidate away, were from the state government house.

The incident had thrown the entire church into a pandemonium as shots were fired indiscriminately, to scare away the people.

There are insinuations that the arrest was powered by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who was alleged to be out to deal with his political enemies.

Uzodinma had persistently accused some aggrieved politicians who lost to him in the governorship election in the state, of sponsoring the insecurity and violence in many parts of the state, in a bid to make the state ungovernable for him.

However, in a statement on Sunday, the Imo State Police Command said Chief Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the Police.

The statement signed by CSP Michael Abattam, the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, read; “this is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of lives and property this yuletide season, advises the general public to always shun fake news.”