Imo Police Claims It Has Neutralized Masterminds Of Attacks On Command Headquarters, Correctional Centres

279 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 25, 2021
Awka – The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said it has neutralized two persons suspected to have masterminded the attacks on the State Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in April, 2021.
This is contained in a statement issued on behalf of the command by the Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana in Owerri on Tuesday.
Elkana said the suspects were neutralized following a well-coordinated operation at Ocha Community, Awara in Ohaji/Bema Local Government Area of the State.
The statement read; “In response to the mandate given to the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to ensure that the hoodlums who attacked the Command headquarters Owerri and Correctional Centre, Owerri are apprehended, the Command on 24th May, 2021 at about 1820hours, carried out a well-coordinated operation at Ocha Community, Awara in Ohaji/Bema Local Government Area, Imo State.
“The hoodlums were engaged in a gun battle. During the gun duel that lasted for about two hours, two suspects believed to have masterminded the attack at the Police Headquarters and Correctional Centre, Owerri on 5th April, 2021, were fatally injured.
“The suspects are Unchenna Elendu ‘m’ of Umukusu Ocha area and Elu Osinachi ‘m’ of Umuobube Awara.
“The two suspects were taken to hospital for medical examination. The doctor on duty confirmed Uchenna dead on arrival while Osinachi Elu who was in coma, was subsequently confirmed dead.”
Elkana revealed that one Ak47 Rifle with breach number 11654 and a cache of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.
“Also recovered are a number of expanded ammunition, matchets and criminal charms tied around the waist of the suspects,” he said.
The Command assured that the operation will be sustained until all the perpetrators of the dastardly attack are brought to justice.
Remember me