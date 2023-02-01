The Imo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to supplement the 2023 Budget of the state, with an additional capital expenditure of N118, 550Billion only, to address the current and emerging security challenges in the state.

The House passed the supplementary budget yesterday during its plenary at the Imo House of Assembly complex in Owerri.

Worried by the continued security challenges in the State, despite concerted efforts of government to curb it, an Executive Bill was sent to the State House Of Assembly, to address the situation.

During the plenary, the majority leader and member representing Owerri-west State Constituency, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, did the second reading.

Onyemaechi explained that the aim is to properly secure the State from various levels of insecurities, and stop further destruction of lives and properties.

He added that the Bill when it becomes law, will enable the State Government to further confront insecurity in the state headlong.

He therefore called on his distinguished colleagues to lend their support.

Lending her voice in support, the member representing Isu State Constituency, Mrs Ngozi Obiefule, decried the many killings and destruction of properties in the State.

According to her, “we are aware of the catastrophe and threats to life and properties in the State.

“We need peace in the state. I want peace to return to Imo. I am in support of anything that will bring back peace.”

Also lending his voice, Rt Honourable Paul Emeziem, member representing Onuimo State Constituency, declared, “there is need to keep Imo people alive. Let us do anything in our power to assist the State Government to achieve this noble objective.”

Others who spoke in support of the Bill include, the Member representing Njaba State Constituency, Dr Uju Onwudiwe, the Chief Whip and member representing Oru-east State Constituency, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, the member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency and Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Chief Eddy Obinna, the member representing Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency and Minority leader, Hon Barrister Anyadike Nwosu, and Hon Barrister Frank Ugboma, Member representing Oguta State Constituency.

Others include the Deputy Speaker and Member representing Nwangele State Constituency, Rt Honourable Sir Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Hon Engr Duru Johnson of Ideato South State Constituency, Rt Honourable Collins Chiji, of Isiala Mbano State Constituency, Hon Barrister Dominic Ezerioha of Oru-west State Constituency, among others.

During the Committee of the whole House, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, the member representing Oru East State Constituency and Chief Whip moved the motion for the bill to be adopted as a working document of the House, and it was seconded by Hon Anyadike Nwosu, member representing Ezinihitte Mbaise and Minority Leader.

Also, the Report of House Committee on Judiciary For The Bill For A Law To Protect The Property Rights Of A Woman And Girl child In Imo State And Other Related Matters was looked into.

Similarly, the Bill For A Law To Amend The Faith Based And Private Schools Of Nursing And Midwifery was recommitted to the Committee of the whole House, for minor adjustment.

The three Bills, having passed through the Committee of the whole House and third reading, the Clerk was directed to produce clean copies for the Governor’s assent.

The House rose and adjourned to the 21st Of March 2023.