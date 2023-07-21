IMO! “HOPE” ISN’T THE DEAL!

The only time consistency achieves good result is when it is hinged of clear vision and well mapped out strategic planning. Outside this, consistency isn’t a good path to ply expecially when the path is either slippery with inanities or pebbled with corporate deceptive policies that failed even before they were concieved.

Over the years we have seen the seeming vibrancy of many regimes. Each coming up with a mantra that clearly shows the direction it was headed . Oftentimes we get carried away by such frenzy of new slogan without paying attention to details that would of course reveal how such policy is by best description a refurbishment of the previous ones.

Same engine, same gearbox, same tyres but a panel beaten body. It comes with its initial flash and glow ; but gets stuck and wrecked by the pressure of governance and visionary leadership style.

Many administrations in Imo State did come with slogan and body languages that meant to renew the lost hope of the masses in the previous administration.

When democracy returned after many years of military hostage, Achike Udenwa came with a strategy to renew the lost hope of the masses. For eight years that hope was dashed.

When Ohakim became the government, the masses were also sold a hope that would be renewed. They thought the song of freedom was about to be chorused. For four years the choir master lost it and the choir couldn’t sing.

The renewed hope became a scam and the little hope that was left in the masses was drained. Then came Rochas! My people! My people!.

He was charismatic and visibly seen as that channel through which the hopeless Imolites would be renewed. They all trooped in their numbers and overwhelmingly gave him Douglas House.

For eight years he siphoned the very last drop of hope in the people, raped their desire for good governance and stole the state blue- back. It was an outcry never seen before from Imolites.

Only then it dawned on them the mastery of Anayo in charismatic OBT.

Here we are with Hope! He is HOPE . He promised a renewed Hope. A Hope renewed from his old self? Or a renewed hope that would wipe the tears of Imolites from the cry and disappointment of previous administration? Four years is gone! Another four years, hanging with many struggling to pluck it. Who gets it remains vague. Who plucks it becomes a question only the masses will answer by 11th of Nov.

As a Christian with Catholic background , I know to my finger tips that apart from Hope there are other two theological virtues of Faith and love. Hope obviously has failed us. No matter how they would want to renew it, it has serially failed. We don’t need either hope or its renewed form.

We want Faith! We want love!. We want a government that would through transparent governance, economic prosperity, security, fairness , equity , integrity etc build faith in people who will seamlessly show an unrestrained love to the government?

We want that candidate that will have his slogan resonate clearly with the need to built faith in people through love.

Sadly, no administration since the return of democracy has shown deliberate plan to build faith, trust etc in the people through charity .

Love conquers all things. Love conquers insecurity. Show them sincere love. Show them and let them see the sincerity of purpose that drives your regime, even in your falling they will empathise with you.

Enough of Hope! Enough of its renewed form. We don’t need hope! We need faith and Love.

Vote him who desires and shows strong commitment in rebuilding Imo State through faith and love. Hope as shown by previous administrations is a scam!! We hope no more! We need action, results and evidences.

Imo State will pull through this time and our joy will know no bound.

If Hope gives the assurance of building faith and expressing love to the masses uncensored over and above other contestants, why not he will be the man to beat. Otherwise…..!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

0706842002