Awka – The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has described Monday’s killing of a soldier at Awommamma in Oru East local government area of the state, as regrettable, saying the soldier who was on a legitimate duty did not deserve to die such a gruesome death.

Unconfirmed reports have it that about two soldiers were killed in the community, by unidentified individuals in a gruesome manner.

The incident had allegedly angered soldiers who embarked on wanton destruction and indiscriminate burning of residential and business premises in the community.

A viral video on Tuesday, showed many buildings on fire around Ishieke junction, as residents tried in vain to put out the fire..

Governor Uzodinma, in a statement on Tuesday, also condemned the action of the soldiers, maintaining that it was not an appropriate response since two wrongs will never make a right.

“Government condemns the murder of a soldier by the so called unknown gunmen.

“Certainly, this soldier, who was on legitimate duty to ensure free flow of traffic and to protect lives and property, did not deserve to die such a gruesome death.

“On the other hand, government deprecates reports of wanton destruction of property visited on the community by aggrieved soldiers.

“The indiscriminate burning of residential and businesses premises of innocent citizens was not an appropriate response since two wrongs will never make a right,” the statement said.

Uzodinma said his government has good reasons to believe that there is more to the sad event than meets the eyes.

He ordered a high powered investigation into the incident to unravel the cause of the crisis and the attendant loss of life and property, advising both parties to exercise utmost restraint and maintain the peace while the investigation lasts.

“Government appreciates the enormous sacrifice by security agencies with the attendant risks, to keep lmo safe for all law abiding citizens.

“Equally, government restates its charge to security agencies in the state to always abide by the rules of engagement as spelt out by their services while carrying out their legitimate assignments.

“On the other hand, communities are advised to always cooperate with security agencies to track down and arrest criminals in their midst.

“Government however extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the dead soldier while deeply sympathizing with the victims of the crisis.

“Government will take immediate measures to ameliorate their losses while at same time ensuring that such an ugly incident does not recur,” he concluded.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the Nigerian Army has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN of being responsible for the arson and destruction of property at Awo omamma on Monday.

According to the statement by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn only dispersed IPOB/ESN hoodlums carrying out arson while enforcing the illegitimate Sit-at-Home order imposed by the group in the community.

It said in the quest to compel citizens to comply with the unlawful order, IPOB/ESN criminals indulged in harassment, intimidation and physical abuse of commuters going about their lawful businesses.

“The criminals went further to carry out arson and destruction of businesses and homes at Ishieke junction (along Owerri-Onitsha express way) as a vendetta against the citizens for not complying with the illegal order.

“The hoodlums who had earlier blocked the highway, set ablaze a commercial vehicle heading towards Onitsha,” the Army said.

The Military maintained that the vigilant troops responding to distress calls by motorists and shop owners, swiftly moved to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a firefight.

”The troops overwhelmed the hoodlums forcing them to scamper in different directions.

“The troops pursued the hoodlums to their hideout in Akatta Community in Oru East LGA, where a member of the group was neutralized in the shootout.

”While the troops engaged the hoodlums in their hideout, other members of the group who alleged that some individuals had volunteered information to the troops mustered at Ishieke junction and set ablaze houses and businesses of law abiding citizens,” the statement stated.

The statement further said the troops again returned to the junction to disperse the hoodlums, during which a gallant soldier paid the supreme prize in defense of the people.

The Army pointed out that since the sad events of 5th April 2021 when some unscrupulous elements invaded the Custodial Centre in Owerri and freed more than 1,800 inmates, there has been an upsurge in criminalities such as kidnapping, car theft, robbery, unwarranted killing and arson in Imo State.

“These criminal elements have since then wreaked havoc in the state and its environs.

“Even in the face of unwholesome propaganda by IPOB/ESN, other criminal elements and their collaborators to misinform and mislead Nigerians on the truth regarding the arson at Awo-Mmamma, the Nigerian Army will continue to remain professional.

“We appeal to the good people of Imo State to ignore the propaganda and threats by IPOB and its affiliate groups, who despite their deceitful calls cancelling the Monday sit-at-home order, have continued to intimidate and harass citizens who come out to do their legitimate business,” it said.