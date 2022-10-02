*Today’s Bible Reading: Psalm 70*

“O God, hasten to deliver me; O Lord, hasten to my help!…Let all who seek You rejoice and be glad in You; and let those who love Your salvation say continually, ‘Let God be magnified.’ But I am afflicted and needy; hasten to me, O God! You are my help and my deliverer; O Lord, do not delay.” – *Psalm 70:1 5 NASB*

David needed help, and he needed it now! He asked God to “hasten” to deliver him and not to delay. He was pursued by people who did not care about him, and who were delighted when he stumbled or failed. He prayed that they would be “turned back and dishonored,” hoping that they would regret their delight at his problems.

Then, he commanded all who seek God to “rejoice and be glad” in Him. No matter how they felt or what was happening, he said that they should never stop saying, “Let God be magnified.” At the time, based on the problems he was experiencing, it may have seemed difficult for David to believe this. But he determined to declare God’s praises, regardless of what was going on.

In your life, you may share situations like the one David went through. It is important that you continue to trust in God and rejoice and be glad in Him, even when circumstances do not seem favorable. Remember that the Bible commands you to praise the Lord at all times (Psalm 34:1), even when you don’t feel like it. You may be going through disaster and loosing all your life earnings in fire disaster like in the US, Australia, Europe, etc, where people lost their homes, businesses and loved ones, or flooding like in Pakistan, China, Nigeria and many other countries. The Ian Storm that devastated Florida and South Carolina, ethnic cleansing in many parts of the globe, kidnappings and religious persecution. No matter what you are facing, praise the Lord.

If you feel overwhelmed and in need, cry out for God’s help. If you have moments of doubt, renew your faith in Him. Never hesitate to seek Him for He is your help! And, no matter what you are going through, praise and worship Him. Say continually, day and night, “Let God be magnified.”

*Prayer:*

Father, I need Your help in these situations: _________. Hasten to help me. Take away my worries and fears. Thank You that I can trust in You. I praise You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.