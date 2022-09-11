Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Twenty Fourth Sunday of the Year, C – September 10, 2022.

Readings: Ex. 32:7-11, 13-14;

Responsorial Psalm Ps 51:3-4, 12-13,17&19(R.cf.Luke15:18);

1 Tim 1-12-17; Gospel Lk 15:1-32.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, our liturgy calls us to shun working only for reward but to reflect on God’s mercy and forgiveness. Titled “Imitating the Prodigal Father,” this homily urges us to reflect on God’s love for us which is both radical and prodigal. In a society where sin has become a cancer, we are reminded that the handy cure is God’s unfathomable mercy. We shall consider a summary of the readings so as to get the desired pastoral lessons.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Ex. 32:7-11, 13-14), we are told when Moses delayed in coming down from the mountain, the sons and daughters of Israel quickly made a calf of molten metal and started worshipping it. God was enraged and wanted to destroy them but Moses pleaded on their behalf. In the end, God relented from the disaster he had threatened.

In the second reading (1 Tim 1-12-17), Saint Paul disclosed to Timothy that although he persecuted the Church terribly, God was merciful to him by reconsidering him. He stressed that Christ came into the world to save sinners. He further revealed that if mercy had been shown him, it was because Christ wanted to make him the greatest evidence of God’s inexhaustible patience for others who would come to trust in him for eternal life.

The gospel account (Lk 15:1-32) recounts that after Jesus focused his gaze on the Pharisees who criticized him for eating with sinners, he gave them three parables – The Lost Sheep,the Lost Coin and the Prodigal Son to illustrate God’s unfathomable love for his children – these parables demonstrate how God goes after the one who is lost in order to rescue him or her.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Beware of Modern Molten Metals: Our first reading cautions us to shun modern molten metals like sex, materialism, drugs, alcohol and raw-power which many people are worshipping in our age.

2. Our God is a God of Second Chance: The story of St. Paul reveals how God always gives us second chance in order to reform and make it to the Premier League of candidates for heaven.

3. Put God Before Possessions: We are urged to beware of excessive love for material possessions because by demanding his share of property, the Prodigal Son put possessions first before God and family which landed him in big trouble.

4. God’s Love is Prodigal: Today’s parable reveals God as an extravagant, spend drift Father who is profligate in love, mercy and forgiveness and calls us to return back to him so as to have our lost place in the family restored.

5. Patronise the Sacrament of Reconciliation: We must patronise the sacrament of reconciliation as least once or twice a month. Like Pope Francis would say, “the joy of God is the joy of forgiveness. It is the joy of the father who welcomes the lost son and the woman who lost her coin.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, like the Pharisees, we often judge and condemn others. We might be surprised at the end of time that they would be the ones controlling traffic in heaven. Little wonder, Jesus reminded the Jews it is Gentiles who would judge the 12 tribes of Israel in heaven. By embracing sinners, Jesus wanted to teach the Jews that he came to demonstrate the Father’s love. He also wants us to shun the mentality of workingonly for reward like the Pharisees represented by the Prodigal Son. What is clear is that God is merciful and he wants us to use the sacrament of reconciliation to return back to him.

Just as the Prodigal Son was deeply sorry for his error which was why he rehearsed his confession before going back home, we are challenged to always have a sincere penance.This is capable of pulling the heavens. Since Godis compassionate, we are called to imitate him whose love is prodigal. Always remember that: “There is more rejoicing in heaven over one repentant sinner than over ninety-nine righteous people who need no repentance” (Lk 15:7). Have a terrific week ahead!