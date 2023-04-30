Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Fourth Sunday of Easter, Year A: Vocation/Good Shepherd Sunday – April 30, 2023.

Readings: Acts 2:14,36-41; Ps 23:1-3a 3b-4, 5, 6; 1 Peter 2:20b-25 & Gospel – John 10:1-10.

Theme: Imitating the Good Shepherd

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading reveals Peter’s edge-cutting homily on Pentecost which led to the repentance of about 3000 people. In the second reading, St. Peter urges us to imitate Jesus’ suffering and patience. The Gospel which describes Jesus as the Door of the Sheepfold warns against going through another way. It assures that the shepherd will only open the door to those who listen to his voice. On Good Shepherd or Vocation Sunday, we pray for more vocations to the priestly and religious life even as we commit our missionaries on the fire-line to the care of God!

Introduction

A priest visited a parishioner, a father of five boys, to commiserate with him over the recent loss of one of his sons. The man who appeared inconsolable told the priest that he wanted his deceased son to become a priest. When the priest said, you are left with four children, the man replied, “No way, I am not ready to offer the other ones.” In another scenario, a woman had prayed for more vocations to the priestly and religious life. So, when the priest met her after Mass to ask if she would allow her only son, who was a mass server, to consider going to the seminary, she replied, “Holy Moses! No Fr!! We want him to become a rocket scientist to change the fortunes of our family.” These stories lead us to the theme of “Imitating the Good Shepherd” who lays down his life for his sheep.

On the Fourth Sunday of Easter also known as Good Shepherd or Vocation Sunday, the Church invites us to measure our various vocations on the barometer of Jesus, the Good Shepherd. The Penny Catechism of Catholic Church teaches that there are two sacraments of service or Christian vocation namely, Holy Matrimony and Holy Orders. Since sacraments are ladders for climbing heaven, it is important for the ministers of the word and sacrament to reassess their vocation. Members of the laity too who are grafted to the Lord by the virtue of their baptism into Christ, are given another opportunity to reflect on their lives to see if the family is indeed the Domestic Church which incubates vocations to the priestly and religious life. This homily provokes us to reflect on the standard set for us by our model, the Good Shepherd.

Background and Summary of the Reading.

The first reading (Acts 2:14, 36-41) recounts how Peter gave an edge-cutting homily on Pentecost which led to the repentance and baptism of about 3000 people. It emphasizes that they repent of their sins and accept the faith in fulfilment of the prophecies of old. It further reveals Peter’s testimony of the word thus: “Save yourselves from this crooked generation.”

In the second reading (1 Peter 2:20b-25), St. Peter calls the faithful to imitate Jesus’ patience by urging them to do right even if they have to suffer for it. He noted that although he did not commit any sin and no guile was found on his lips, when he was reviled, he did not revile in return; when he suffered, he did not threaten but trusted in the one who had the will to deliver him. Apostle Peter emphasized that he bore our sins in his body on the tree so that we might live for righteousness; he further assured that we are healed by his wounds – although we went astray, we are now back to the Shepherd and Guardian of our souls.

The Gospel reading (John 10:1-10) presents Jesus as the Door of the sheepfold. Therein, Jesus warns against going through another way other than the door; he assures that the shepherd will only open the door to those who listen to his voice and follow his lead. He surmised: “The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came so that they may have life and have it abundantly.”

Pastoral Lessons

1. Seek the Holy Spirit: Pastors of souls are challenged to seek the Holy Spirit which has the power to make them preach edge-cutting homilies that are capable of changing multitudes as Peter did in the first reading from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 4:8-12).

2. Imitate Christ: In a world where the persecution of Christians is rife, our second reading (1 Peter 2:20b-25) reminds us to imitate Christ who although did not commit any sin, did not revile in return when he was reviled and when he suffered, did not threaten but trusted in the one who judges justly.

3. Return to the Shepherd: All those who are not close to God are urged to ensure that they return to the Shepherd and Guardian of their souls.

4. Enter through the Door: The word of God says, wide is the gate that leads to perdition – as such, in the gospel (John 10:1-10), Jesus invites us to enter through the narrow door of trials, temptations and tribulations bearing in mind that shortcuts are dangerous for our faith and salvation.

5: Pray for Vocations: On Vocations’ Sunday, the Church invites us to pray for vocations to the priestly and religious life even as we commit missionaries who are having a tough time in the missions to the Lord so that together, we would be like the Good Shepherd who came to seek out souls that are lost.

Conclusion

Good Shepherd Sunday reminds us that, the harvest is rich, but the labourers are few. As such, parents and guardians must be willing to allow their children choose which vocation they want in life. Perhaps there is no time in contemporary history that the futility of life has dawned upon us than now due to the number of lives that are lost on daily basis especially in Ukraine and Sudan.

This calls for sober reflection about the meaning of life and the ultimate destiny of man. Let us pray for the gift of equanimity and sagacity to realize that only service to God and humanity counts more than anything else. After all, these are the trademarks of the priestly and religious life. May this celebration help us to be shepherds in our little ways who are ready to make sacrifices for a better world. May the Lord of the harvest decorate his vineyard with shepherds who are willing and well-motivated. Amen!