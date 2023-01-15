Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Second Sunday of the Year, Year A – Jan 15, 2023

Readings: Is 49:3,5-6; Responsorial Psalm Ps 40:2,4,7-8, 8-9,10; 1st Cor. 1:1-3; Gospel John 1:29-34.

Theme: Imitating Jesus’ Victimhood!

Sunday synopsis

The prophesy of Isaiah in the first reading confirms the prophetic role Christ the Lamb of God plays in the gospel. In the second reading, St. Paul extorts the Corinthian community to embrace holiness of life. His message presents an urgent call to prayer for grace and peace as Gods sons and daughters. The gospel reading presents St. John the Baptist as a preacher of repentance and one who points at Jesus as the only way for Christians to get pardon. The Lamb of God takes away sins – that is, he purchases pardon for hardened criminals and sinners. We are challenged to imitate Jesus’ victimhood by laying down our lives for our brothers and sisters in complete self-lessness.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, with the Christmas season gone, we are back to the Ordinary Season of the Church. Today, we are presented with Christ as the Paschal Lamb whose paschal mysteries, unceasing atonement and redemption grants salvation. In light of our readings, we shall reflect on collective and personal conversion, as well as Christ’s discipleship.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The prophesy of Isaiah in the first reading (Is 49:3,5-6) confirms the prophetic role Christ the Lamb of God would play in the gospel. He restores the fortunes of Jacob and becomes a light to the nations because his salvation reaches the ends of the world. The refrain of our psalm “Here am I, Lord; I come to do your will” (Ps 40:8 & 9) points to the fact that God is able to restore our fortunes and beam his light in our lives if we do his will.

In the second reading (1st Cor. 1:1-3), St. Paul extorts the Corinthian community to embrace holiness of life. His message presents an urgent call to prayer for grace and peace as Gods sons and daughters.

The gospel (John 1:29-34) presents St. John the Baptist as a preacher of repentance and one who points at Jesus whose paschal mystery is the only way to get pardon for sins. No doubt, the Lamb of God takes away sins – that is, he purchases pardon for hardened criminals and sinners. John calls believers to repent and believe the Good News preached by Christ, the true Lamb of God, who does not only preach by word of mouth but lays down his life as a burnt offering for all believers.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Imitate the Paschal Lamb: By shedding his blood, Jesus saves sinners through faith and invites us to imitate the Paschal Lamb by laying down our lives for others.

2. Observe the Lord’s Memorial: Christ the Lamb is slain as a sacrifice and sheds his precious blood to redeem humanity for God and so, calls us to always offer the sacrifice of the Holy Mass in obedience to the words of Christ: “Do this in memory of me.”

3. Seek Reconciliation: John’ pointing to God’s glory in Christ Jesus for the forgiveness of all who depend on the atoning sacrifice of Christ, invites us to confidently approach the tribunal of God’s mercy at the confessional where our sins are forgiven.

4. Make Firm Resolutions: By pointing to Jesus as the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of world, we are encouraged to make some firm ecclesial and personal resolutions to hold fast to the values of the kingdom – the values of justice, love and peace.

5. Take to Discipleship: Today’s liturgy reminds us about the Great Commission Christ entrusted to his Church (Matthew 28:16-20) which further invites us to enrol into John’s School of Discipleship so as to direct others to Christ.

Summary Lines

1. The prophesy of Isaiah in the first reading confirms the prophetic role Christ the Lamb of God plays in the gospel.

2. In the second reading, St. Paul extorts the Corinthian community to embrace holiness of life.

3. His message presents an urgent call to prayer for grace and peace as Gods sons and daughters.

4. The gospel reading presents St. John the Baptist as a preacher of repentance and one who points to Jesus as the only way for Christians to get pardon.

5. The Lamb of God takes away sins – that is, he purchases pardon for hardened criminals and sinners.

Conclusion

God invites us to first experience Christ’s atoning love before we attempt to lead others into the discipleship of humility, the discipleship of the fire of love, the discipleship of dogged preaching and the discipleship of perseverance/heroic witness. Just as John seized every opportunity he had to lead people to Christ, the onus lies on us to lead people to Jesus. As Monday 16, January marks the beginning of Unity Week which runs through to Jan. 23, may our prayers for the unity of Christians in Nigeria and the world would find acceptance in the sight of God. Amen. Have a Blessed Week!