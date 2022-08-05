The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that $50 billion had been removed from emerging nations, including Nigeria, as a result of the current interest rate cycle.

It connected the flight—which it characterized as a slower form of the event from March 2020—to monetary tightening (MT) by central banks of industrialized nations.

Central banks from all around the world have joined the rate-raising craze to combat excessive inflation, led by the Federal Reserve System. This year, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times, twice by 75 basis points (bps) each.

The financial authorities are also reducing their stimulus plans, the majority of which were used to lessen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fed’s balance sheet increased by nearly 100% as a result of its financial intervention in the COVID-19 disruption.

The world economy was able to withstand the COVID-19 locked down with a controllable slump because to monetary easing (ME), but it also sparked inflation growth not seen in a few decades. IMF and World Bank warned of a cascade effect on developing economies in the form of significant capital flight if policymakers of the afflicted nations did not take corrective action as central banks disclosed tightening plans.

The IMF stated in a blog post yesterday that the COVID-19 global pandemic declaration had caused a similar reaction to excessive risk aversion, except that this time, capital was moving more slowly. Extreme risk aversion was caused by the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Increased risk aversion brought on by the war has so far interrupted capital flows to emerging countries in 2022, with more withdrawals occurring amid shifting expectations about the accelerated pace of monetary tightening in advanced economies. The total capital outflows from emerging markets have exceeded $50 billion. Currency movements are being driven by monetary policy tightening as central banks hasten the withdrawal of monetary stimulus due to growing inflation, according to the blog post on widening current account balances.

A country may suffer consequences “when the amount it spends abroad is dramatically different from what it receives from the outside world,” the Fund said in a statement over the growing current account deficits around the world. It was underlined that significant currency realignment brought about by changed expectations about the speed of the US MT is exacerbating the imbalances.

The difference between the value of goods and services exported and imported is used to calculate a country’s current account. A surplus denotes the opposite of a deficit, which is when a nation exports more than it imports.

The IMF stated that there is a need for global concern about the trend because certain countries’ current accounts are consistently in deficit while other economies amass annual surpluses. The blog linked a number of factors, including the propensity toward protectionism that emerged during COVID-19, to the escalating imbalances.

A country that has a current account deficit accrues obligations to the rest of the world that are paid for by financial account flows. These must eventually be repaid. The ability to repay debts and a country’s basic solvency may be called into doubt if it wastes borrowed foreign money on investments that don’t increase production over the long run.

This is due to the fact that in order for a country to be considered solvent, it must be able and willing to produce enough current account surpluses over time to pay off the debt used to fund its current account deficits.

Accordingly, “a country’s decision to run a current account deficit (borrow more) depends on the size of its foreign liabilities (external debt) and whether the borrowing will finance investments with a higher marginal product than the interest rate (or rate of return) the country must pay on its foreign liabilities,” it suggested.