The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) was visited by a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Nigeria this week. The delegation was led by Eva Jenkner, Director of the Second African Regional Technical Assistance Centre in West Africa (AFRITAC West 2).

According to a statement from the commission, a roundtable discussion on the need for technical support over the following two years was held with the management and the visiting IMF officials.

Victor Muruako, the Chairman of the Commission, gave a briefing to the guests and recounted how the IMF West 2 mission’s support for staff capacity building in April was very helpful to the Commission.

The training addressed, among other significant problems, the role of the Commission as an independent fiscal institution, a watchdog or an external evaluator in the nation’s fiscal space, according to the chairman, who was represented by the Director of Administration, Muhammed Zailani.

The IMF team emphasized the AFRITAC West 2’s willingness to assist the Commission in carrying out the crucial work on their end. They claimed that the Fund’s initiatives must take accountability and transparency into account.

The working connection between the Commission and the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and other pertinent governmental organizations was another topic covered throughout the meeting.

The IMF, recipient nations, and a number of bilateral and multilateral partners came together to form the AFRITAC West 2 in order to promote capacity-building in six West African nations. Cape Verde, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia are the nations.