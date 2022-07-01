Friday, July 1, 2022
ICPC Charges Lecturer to Court for Misappropriating N10.4m

Imbibe Anti-Corruption Principles – Zayyana tells CAC

Francis Francis

Francis Francis

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called on staff of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Niger State to imbibe anti-corruption principles in their duties of regulation the formation and management of companies in Nigeria.

The call was made recently in Minna, Niger State by the ICPC Niger State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Mr. Zayyana Dan-Musa, during a one-day sensitisation session organised by ICPC in partnership with CAC.

During the session, the RACC stressed the role of the individual in the fight against corruption and the need for the participants to lend their support to the success of government efforts to eradicate corrupt practices in their operations.

During his paper presentation titled “Fighting Corruption in MDAs: the ICPC Perspective”, Mr. Dan-Musa noted that the sensitisation session was aimed at enlightening the CAC management and staff against the menace of corruption, and to further enlist their support in the crusade.

The ICPC mandate, corruption offences and their punishments as stipulated by the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, as well as various anti-corruption strategies adopted by the Commission were also highlighted and explained by the RACC.

In his address, the CAC Niger State Coordinator, Mr Muhammad Dodo expressed the hope that the sensitisation programme would strengthen the relationship between ICPC and CAC for the overall progress of the nation’s efforts to rid the country of corrupt practices and other related offences.

CAC is one of the Federal Government MDAs that ICPC works closely with in the delivery of its statutory responsibility of fighting corruption in Nigeria.

