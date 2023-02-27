Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has expressed anger following his side’s shock defeat to Almeria.

In a post match conference, Xavi said the game was their worst outing of the season.

He bemoaned his players’ performance, stressing that they failed.

Xavi: “This was our worst match of the season.”

“I’m very pissed off. It was too difficult. We weren’t there. We weren’t inside the match.”

“There are no excuses today. We didn’t deserve to win and we have to take responsibility. I’m very pissed off.”

“We want to say sorry to the fans. What we saw today is inexcusable. I don’t understand it.”

“I am the person most responsible. We failed. Luckily we have a cushion of points in La Liga. I always said that it was going to be extremely difficult to win it.”

“We’ll recover, but we won’t win La Liga comfortably. Nobody should think that. We’re competing against Real Madrid, the current champions of La Liga and the Champions League.”

“Pablo Torre and Ángel Alarcón were good when they came on. Pablo is training well and he’s ready to play. He tried to play inside with Lewandowski, but it was difficult.”

Almeria defeated the Spanish giants by 1-goal.

