A troubled Nigerian man has averred that he is on the verge of leaving his marriage after his wife cheated on him.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the man who preferred anonymity said he cannot fathom why his wife cheated on him since he’s everything that any woman would want.

He stated that for his peace of mind, he wants to leave his home for the wife.

He wrote:

Good morning madam. I actually have been a real guy i.e. rich, cool, educated, sexually active and what most ladies will truly pray to have, but still i caught my wife cheating on me, though i have decided to leave all my belongings for her; take our only son and leave the house for her, please what do i do?