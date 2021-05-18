I’m Ready for PDP Primaries, Anambra Guber Aspirant Boasts

152 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 18, 2021
Awka – A leading aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has concluded his engagement and consultation with party stakeholders, with a meeting with the Party stakeholders in Anambra South Senatorial Zone.
Prior to the meeting, Ozigbo had visited the Anambra North and Central Senatorial Zones, where he had met with stakeholders from the areas.
At the meeting which took place at Amichi in Nnewi South Council Area, Mr Ozigbo also unveiled his blueprint for the development of Anambra State, titled ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu’, to the excitement of party stakeholders from Aguata, Ekwusigo, Orumba North, Orumba South, Nnewi North and Nnewi South LGAs.
Addressing the stakeholders, Ozigbo who is a former President, Transcorps Plc, explained that the blueprint was the outcome of a painstaking engagement he had with Anambra people, with practical solutions on how to tackle the problems.
According to him, the blueprint provides the answer to many problems which Ndi Anambra faces across the various sectors.
“What we have done in developing this blueprint is to identify the needs of our people especially in consideration of their various peculiarities. What sufficed for Anambra North as a zone, may not work for the South or Central. So during our visits, we were able to painstakingly elicit these needs.
“This blueprint also contained practical ways through which we intend to go about addressing these challenges, from insecurity, lack of employment, industrialization, provision of quality health and education to many other things our people yearn for. This is the vision I have been going about sharing with our people and which if I am allowed to implement at the state helm, we would have a better Anambra State,” he said.
The business leader expressed delight at the reception he had received throughout the consultation, noting that with what he saw, the party people are ready for the transformation he is bringing.
According to him, there is no doubt in his mind that the people have accepted him as the consensus candidate which PDP needs for the upcoming election.
“I am more than convinced that if elections come up tomorrow, I will emerge the candidate of the PDP because of the acceptance I have experienced during the tour of the state to meet the stakeholders. The feedback I have gotten is simply assuring and amazing. It is important to note that the reason why the PDP has failed to win subsequent governorship elections in Anambra is because after Primaries, they tend to scatter due to interests. My candidacy provides a veritable chance to unify these conflicting interests and I believe the party stakeholders have underscored this point. If PDP wishes to win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, they need a consensus candidate and that candidate is me,” he boasted.
Some major PDP stakeholders in the zone including Chief Tony Offia and Chief Ikechukwu Ezenwankwo, said through the blueprint, Ozigbo has rekindled their belief that government can actually be committed to addressing the core needs of the people.
“Ozigbo is a man who has garnered experience across the various areas of endeavor where he had delved and also distinguished himself as a pragmatic leader. This blueprint speaks to that and it is no gainsaying that if given the opportunity, he will do well,” they said.
On her part, the State PDP woman leader, Comrade Justina Nwafor said the forum is in line with the tenets of democracy and will ensure that people hold their leaders to deliver on their promises to them.
“It is heartwarming that PDP is beginning to get things right this time. It is very important that anyone who wants to lead the people should share his or her vision and the people be allowed to make imputs or ask questions. Governance is all about the people and what Ozigbo has done is quite commendable. It simply shows that he is prepared for what is ahead,” she posited.
