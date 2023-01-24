The campaign spokesperson to the Lagos state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, has come out to shed light on her defection and choice of presidential candidate.

The Lagos State chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, and some other state executive members of the party recently dumped the party and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state.

Speaking to Rufai Useni, Reuben Abatti, and Ayo Mairo-Ese during the Arise TV morning show on Tuesday, Adeyinka gave reasons for her late defection to PDP, also backing her choice of the presidential candidate.

The Spokesperson to Lagos state PDP Governorship candidate (Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Jandor) said the decision of her defection from SDP to PDP was based on the PDP’s fielding of youthful candidates for elective offices in the 2023 General Election.

“The likes of Jandor, Funke Akindele, and Banky W are role models for us, they are the people who are supposed to be running for office. They are doing wonderfully well and are sellable youths. who are also voices for women and the Nigerian youths.” Adeyinka stated.

In response to her defense, Ayo Mairo-Ese further inquired about her choice of the presidential candidate, being that the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, is 76 years old, and not a youth;

“Some people might want to x-ray your choice of PDP as a party option. Having talked about wanting a party that is youth-focused, are you speaking just about the Guber election or as well the Presidential election? Because the PDP Presidential candidate is 76 years old” Ayo asked.

Adeyinka replied that she is not campaigning for the PDP presidential candidate; “I am not in for the Presidential Candidate. I am focused on the Jandor movement”

She gave a hint of her preferred Presidential candidate; “My former principal, Adewole Adebayor is quite good and intelligent. He is the right man for the job.