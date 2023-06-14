I’m not in contest with anyone, just showing my skills – Chef Dammy

Nigeria Chef, popularly known as Chef Dammy has taken to her Twitter account to take Nigerians for their support.

Chef Dammy attempted to surpass the longest cooking marathon of 100 hours held by Chef Hilda Baci who was recently confirmed with the award yesterday by Guinness World Record.

Although, GWR reduced her cooking hours to 93 hours and some minutes after closely going through the footage of her cooking videos.

Dammy said she’s not in competition with her Colleague, Baci Hilda, but rather a means to showcase her cooking prowess to the World.

“120hrs done!🔥

I want to appreciate you all for your support emotionally, financially, physically & spiritually… if not for you guys I wouldn’t be able to achieve this.”

Share this post