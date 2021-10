Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has vowed never to return to his former gender.

In a post on Facebook, he stated that being a woman comes with numerous benefits and for that reason he doesn’t want to be a man again.

He wrote:

“Women are enjoying o Chai. One bobo is taking me out tonight chai Bye to my former gender.

“I’m never going back naaaaaa Let the remaining men be working for we the girls”