Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said he is leaving Asaba, the capital territory, much better than when he met it in 2015.

Okowa stated this while inaugurating the Legislative Complex at Oshimili South Local Government Council, Asaba, built by the Chairman of the council, Dr Kelvin Ezenyili.

He said, “There are still some people who believe that we have not done enough. I do not want to praise myself, but I know that I am leaving Asaba as the capital territory much better than we met it.

“I believe that what we did was the right thing. Are there things left undone? Yes, but that is why the government continues. I believe that great emphasis will also be paid to Asaba going forward.

“We have continued to focus on bringing the needed development to Asaba. Just recently, beyond other developmental infrastructure, we have built the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park.

“I believe that the park is obviously bringing a lot of attraction to the city. The Film Village will soon take off as they are twin projects. We have also given Dennis Osadebay University a new look.

“We thank His Royal Majesty, the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, and all the chiefs in Asaba for the cooperation that they have given to us so far. This has helped in the growth rate of Asaba.”

Okowa, who pointed out that Asaba as a capital territory was becoming the fastest growing in terms of developments across the nation, said, “Our efforts at peacebuilding have helped in the development of Asaba, and our brothers from the South-East are finding a lot of comforts here.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Ezenyili said none of the councillors had an office to perform their legislative assignments as they used to sit under the tree whenever they were around.

He said, “The legislative chamber was conceived and built by the council to provide a conducive working environment for councillors in the local government.”