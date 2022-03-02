Wednesday, March 2, 2022
I’m in love with two men, don’t know which one to marry – Lady cries out

A 25-year-old Nigerian lady has averred that two men are currently in the race to marry her but she’s not sure of which one to choose.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity is seeking advise on how to handle the situation.

She wrote:

Please help me with advice. I will be 25 in a few months. I have 2 guys seeking for my hand in marriage, they are both 30+, the first guy is selling lady’s slippers but the business is not moving well and I have advised him to try other business but he wouldn’t answer me and the second one just finished school this year.

I like the first guy more than the second one but he’s not serious or maybe that’s what i think because I want a guy that’s more outspoken but the other guy is not, most of the time I am irritated by what he does and I’ve complained times without numbers but he will still repeat the same thing all the time. And I am from a family that doesn’t care much about themselves.

My mother is late since I was a kid, making me live with my aunt and my father is not helping me in any way. He doesn’t know how much I am paying in school or how I am feeding. It’s my father’s elder brother that’s sponsoring my education and now I am done with my ND.

