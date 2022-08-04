A confused Nigerian lady has revealed that she is in love with two men but does not know which one to marry.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity, said none of the two men fit into the kind of wealthy man she wants for a husband but since such a man is not forthcoming, she wants to settle down with either of the two men on her radar.

She’s now asking her would-be online in-laws to help her choose between the two men.

She wrote:

I have two men that are interested in me, the first guy Mr A we have known each other for long time now, I have been saying no to his proposal hoping to see a more wealthy guy that can take care of me.

Note, Mr A is a bricklayer, he can sacrifice all to make me happy. But I don’t just like him, he is from Ngwa in Abia state. He is 36yrs while I am 29yrs

Then Mr B we just met for a month now. He repairs Keke napepe in a busy road, he is 29yrs from Ebonyi state, very humble, caring, respectful, I told him no sex before marriage, he accepts that and is not rushing me, he said he is ready once I say yes he will start processing our marriage.

Now where I am confused is, Mr B is short I hate short guys, but I love him more than Mr A. Then Mr A is tall but I don’t like him. Please I need ur opinions. Which to follow since I couldn’t find the kind of man I want.