I’m in love with two men, don’t know which one to marry – Daughter of Eve cries out

A confused daughter of Eve has taken to the public to seek advice from her online would-be in-laws over a dilemma rocking her life.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady noted that she’s in love with two men but don’t know which one to marry. She’s now asking for the opinions of the public.

She wrote:

I’m 24yrs and I’ve been dating my boyfriend for 4 years plus now, he’s 25yrs old and a final year student like me, we’ve broken up and came back 3 times and all was his fault, the 3rd time was when I caught him sending a message of how he’s going to make love to a girl on when next they meet (on Facebook) plus other girls he flirts with online and he calls it cruise, we sha settled the issue but there’s this part of me that’s tired of the relationship.

Now the reason I’m here is there’s this new guy that has been asking me out since January, I decided to give him a trail not up to a week now, he’s nice and comfortable to be around with plus he’s my spec, he’s 31yrs working and schooling the same time, I just think I’m falling for this new guy.

Where I need your advice is should I breakup with my guy and continue with this new guy, I would have like to carry both along but I don’t like double dating.

N/B: this new guy knows my guy cos he likes coming around the area where I live, and he is a jealous type. Thank you.