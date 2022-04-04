I’m a Private Person, But It’s time to Share a Little Part of My Joy with You – MI says as he Announces his Engagement with His Fiancée

Popular Nigerian rapper, Mr. Incredible, also known as MI, has announced in a heart-warming video his engagement to the love of his life, Eniola.

The veteran rapper, who has been private about his relationship, took to his Instagram page to share the news of the exciting phase of his life.

In the video, MI curated moments of how they met in Dec 2020, and started off as friends. They however fell in love building a beautiful and strong between themselves.

He further expressed in his caption that he is excited to embark on this journey with his fiancée and asked for support and blessings from his fans.