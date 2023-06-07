iLOT Bet: Premier League 2022/23 Season Review

How well did your team perform? iLOT Bet takes a snapshot review into how some team fared in the 2022/23 season.

The Premier League season ended on 28th May after 380 action-packed matches. A season that kicked off with Arsenal’s crushing win against Crystal Palace finally draws to a close in an anticlimactic manner, particularly for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães spitting Brentford fans via social media, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel’s touchline scuffle, Chelsea’s promo video ahead of their London derby clash against Arsenal featuring Aubameyang, Brighton’s thumping some of the big six, Newcastle’s phenomenal run to Champions League, Leicester city’s shock relegation in remarkable fashion and Haaland’s record-breaking campaign- the season had it all. Above all, the Premier League season will be remembered for being interrupted by the inaugural Winter World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City

Simply breathtaking! A scintillating display from the Citizens. After a dodgy start to the season, Pep Guardiola reconfigured his team, employing the infamous inverted fullback positions and Man City never looked back. Manchester City overtook Arsenal at the top of the table with seven games to spare and seal their fifth title in six seasons.

Some were skeptical about new signing Erling Haaland’s adaptation to the Premier League, placing the infamous ‘Bundesliga tax’ on his phenomenal goal-scoring record at Borussia Dortmund upon his arrival to Manchester. Boy did he prove them wrong, terrorizing Premier League defence every week as he went on to overtake Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s goal scoring record during his blistering debut

Arsenal

Top of the table with an 8-point lead with just 8 games to go. The only thing in the way of their first title in 19 years was them. Unfortunately, the young squad couldn’t cope with the pressure, and with just 2 wins in their last 8 matches, they opened the door for the Champions Man City to overtake them and secure their 3rd consecutive title. Expectations are high that this youthful Arsenal side could use this impressive season as a springboard for future success.

Manchester United

Man United endured a torrid start to the campaign with defeats to Brighton and Brentford, sending them to the foot of the table, the decision to drop captain Harry Maguire and terminate the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo made the front pages for weeks, and heavy losses against Liverpool and Europa League elimination in the hands of Sevilla further raised eyebrows. But amidst the compounding worries both inside and outside the club, Erik ten Haag was able to deliver Man United’s first trophy in six years – the League Cup. Rashford had arguably his best season in his career with 17 league goals and breaking the 30-goal barrier in all competitions, while both Casemiro and Eriksen impressed in their debut campaigns.

Newcastle United

In December of 2021, no one could have imagined that Newcastle would be playing Champions League football in 2023 when Eddie Howe took over. For the first time in 20 years, thanks to Eddie Howe’s revolution, the Magpies are back amongst the elite.

Even though Newcastle lost the League Cup final at Wembley – their first final appearance in 24 years – the club will have a summer to remember! During this summer, Howe’s task this summer will be to build a team capable of competing in Europe’s elite competition and meeting the new lofty expectations of another top four finish.

