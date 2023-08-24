I’ll Remain In The House – Lucy Edet Makes U-turn

Lucy, a participant in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house, has conveyed her willingness to remain within the confines of the reality show rather than leaving.

Initially entering along with fellow house guests KimOprah, Prince, and Omashola, Lucy expressed frustration during her diary session on Tuesday, stating her desire to return home due to the turmoil within the house, which was causing her distress.

Following her conversation with Biggie, who informed her that her concerns would be addressed, Lucy had a change of heart on Wednesday.

She revealed to Biggie that she had decided to stay and attempt to find enjoyment in the house, saying, “At this moment, I’m inclined to continue my stay here.”