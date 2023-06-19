I’ll not interfere in selection of new monarch, Oyebanji tells Ikogosi kingmakers

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has again, cautioned kingmakers in his Ikogosi Ekiti hometown, not to involve him in the selection process for a new traditional ruler for the town, stressing that he would not be part of the process.

Instead, he urged the kingmakers and the chiefs to allow God guide them to do the right thing and select for the town a new monarch whose qualities would surpass that of the late Onikogosi of Ikogosi, HRM Oba Abiodun Olorunnisola, who was seen as a great traditional ruler and a father to all.

Oyebanji stated this during his remarks at the burial service for the late Oba Olorunsola held at the First Baptist, Ikogosi-Ekiti at the weekend.

The service was attended by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; President, Nigeria Baptist Convention, Rev’d (Dr) Israel Akanji, traditional rulers and prominent citizens of the town.

While describing the late monarch as an exemplar whose main focus in life was the development of people around him and his community at large, the Governor urged the kingmakers and Onikogosi-in- Council to pray for the right choice who would continue the good work of development of the late Oba Olrunsola.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to the traditional council in the state for their dedication to the service of their communities and ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective domains. He also thanked them for coming out in large numbers to give their last respect to one of them.

He commended the children of the late monarch for giving their father a befitting burial and prayed that God will grant them the grace to sustain his legacies of hard work, commitment to development and service to the people.

“Baba’s life is a life lived in the service of God, his community and humanity. He was a contented man, a shining example to a lot of people beyond his biological children. It was a life of purpose and a life of impacts. When I heard about his demise, the only person I asked myself is, where are we going to start as a people, as a town, because, between the time he was crowned and by the time he exited, the development in this community has been unprecedented.

“My prayers for the kingmakers is that God will guide you in the choice of the next king. You heard what the kabiyesis said about baba’s sterling qualities. What will happen to this community going forward is going to be dependent on your choice and God will guide you.

Yes, I am the Governor of Ekiti State, and hail from this town, but I am not from a royal family, I am not going to get involved in the choice of who becomes the next king of this town. I beg you, I said it in the palace and I am saying it again in the house of God, don’t drag me into it, don’t send me text messages, let God guide you to the right thing.

Speaking further, the Governor who said commissioners would be appointed “in few days time”, urged the people to pray that God will help him choose the right people. “Pray for me especially as we prepare to now appoint commissioners in the next few days, that God will choose for Ekiti people, God will choose men and women that will fear him, that are compassionate and will have the love of the people in their hearts” he said, adding “ I know that there are concerns in some quarters that when we appoint commissioners, the direction of government will change, it will not change if God is in the business, it will only get better”. The Governor said.

In his sermon, the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Revd (Dr) Israel Akanji, who spoke on the theme, inheriting eternal life called on Nigerian leaders to stop all forms of man brutality against man as he recounted the ordeal of 121 students of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna which gulped the church millions of naira as ransom.

While extolling the virtue of the late monarch, the Baptist Convention President urged everyone to live righteous and holy life to inherit the kingdom of God.

