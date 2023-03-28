According to the Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN), sustainable insurance is the way of the future for the country’s risk industry.

The goal, according to the institute, is to give them the tools they need to maximize the economy’s untapped potential and boost confidence, notably regarding insurance’s advantages.

This information was made public at the institution’s 13th president’s investiture last weekend in Lagos.

In his acceptance address, the new president, Diipo Olanrewaju, pledged to uphold the legacy of his predecessor and bring in new innovations to lead the institute to new heights.

“In doing so, concerted efforts should be made to ensure that the economic environment and social behaviour of people are integrated into the policy formulation and marketing strategy objective of the insurance companies,” he said.

In order to better serve the business and weed out unregistered loss adjusters, he also asked industry participants to increase the institute’s membership number.

“They are not expected to adjust claims but they are engaged by underwriters. This administration will not hesitate to report such underwriters. We shall strive to eliminate the unregistered loss adjusters in the Industry,” he maintained.

The Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria is a Corporate Professional organisation and one of the key branches of the insurance sector in Nigeria. In the areas of Claim investigation, verification, and settlement, its members offer the insurance market the essential technical support services.

Building loss adjusters needed to receive the necessary professional training, and ILAN was established in June 1981 to provide them with a standardized code of conduct. Membership is of two categories; corporate members and Individual members.