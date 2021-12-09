When recently, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia State Governor revealed on national television that each woman that gives birth in any government hospital in the state will receive five hundred naira as well as a birth pack, many Nigerians fell over themselves in laughter. It seems that many things amuse Nigerians these days.

While no single serving Nigerian public officer can take all the flaks for the failure of governance in the country, Nigerian public officers deserve the cynicism and skepticism that greet their words and actions from Nigerians who have witnessed all manner of charlatans and clowns assume the mantle of leadership in the country.

In a country where ethnic suspicion embraces religious animosity to concoct a witch`s brew of resentment and even revulsion, this crisis of public confidence has sprouted from seeds sown in the course of many years by those whose specialty is to sow weed among Nigeria`s wheat.

So, Nigerians found mirth at the paltry five hundred naira offered by Mr. Ikpeazu`s government in the face of Nigeria`s current whirlwind of austerity and economic hardship. What, if anything, can five hundred naira possibly do for a new mother whose expenses have considerably increased,many asked.

When the question was posed to him on national Tv, Mr. Ikpeazu bristled before suggesting it could indeed go a long way.

The incentive appears more symbolic than sustainable. However, in the sea of Nigeria`s heartbreaking statistics on infant and maternal mortality, any bait meant at making the statistics less horrible and more readable is welcome and on that score, Mr. Ikpeazu deserves some commendation.

It is out of the womb that life comes and in the biology of conception, pregnancy and delivery, nature undoubtedly paints its most transcendent masterpiece.

Paradoxically, as if often the case with life that out of pleasure comes pain, many women die during childbirth. Many dieat the hospital but many don`t even make it that far with the death of mother or child or both brutally circumcising expectation of joy.

That an inordinate number of women and their children die during childbirth remains one of the most heartbreaking scandals of the developing world.The damning statistics make for especially grim reading.

Maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in several low-and-middle-income countries is alarming with about 34% of global maternal deaths occurring in Nigeria and India alone. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the MMR of Nigeria is 814 (per 100,000 live births.The lifetime risk of a woman dying during pregnancy, childbirth, post partum or post-abortion is 1 in 22, in contrast to the lifetime risk in developed countries estimated at 1 in 4900.

The factors which conduce to this deadly problem are many quite apart from medical factors.But to a large extent, illiteracy is a significant contributory. It necessarily brings to the fore the question of education for women and girls.

Heartwarming experience has shown that when the transcendent power of education comes in contact with a woman or a girl, it is not just her life that is transformed. Many other lives are transformed in largely positive ways. The woman or girl is empowered with the resources with which to make informed and rational decisions. These decisions can easily mean the difference between life and death not just for herself but for others as it is women who serve as sentinels of life, especially life in the womb.

Another factor is poverty. In Nigeria, the howling hurricane of poverty has been driven for years by corruption which leaves too much in few hands and too little in many hands. In Nigeria, poverty is back-breaking and women disproportionately feel its flagellations.

So, the lethal combination of illiteracy and poverty precludes many women giving birth in hospitals under the trained eyes of medical personnel equipped to handle any complications.In many painful instances, the women and their unborn arrive the hospitals too late.

A shortage of midwives is another pressing problem which itself lurks in the shadow of shortage of medical personnel. In many states of Nigeria including Abia State, medical personnel have gone for months without their remuneration. It is also no secret that many public hospitals in Nigeria are alternatemortuaries.

For whatever it is worth, Mr. Ikpeazu`s initiative will save the lives of mothers and infants in Abia State. Nigerians are not a demanding lot. What Nigerians need isa measure of consistency in the many tiny steps that will take the country away from its dungeons.

Women should be encouraged to go to the hospitals before, during and after childbirth for proper medical care. More midwives should be trained to take care of pregnant women when they come to delivery.

At a first glance, what Mr. Ikpeazu is doing may seem ridiculously inadequate but it is an important step which can save many lives. Other governors must seek to emulate him instead of prematurely burying themselves in the politics of 2023.

Mr. Okezie`s ingenious initiative will give mothers and their infants a bigger chance at life. Now, he must also do something about other challenges facing the good people of Abia State who deserve better governors than they have had since 1999.

