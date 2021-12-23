The appointment of Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, by Pope Francis as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office and Specialised Institutions in Geneva, has received high praise from Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Governor Ikpeazu has congratulated the Catholic priest for earning the top job.

Archbishop Nwachukwu was also appointed the Permanent Observer to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Representative of the Holy See to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Before his new appointment by the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, the Umuogele Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia born Catholic Archbishop was the Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles.

Governor Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, in a statement said that the people of Abia State are proud that the sterling credentials of their son have yet again been recognized at the highest global diplomatic stage.

Nwachukwu’s appointment as contained in a press release from the office of the secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of the Antilles on Friday, December 17, 2021, where he is currently serving as Nuncio says that the 61-year-old replaces Bishop Ivan Jurkovic, previously appointed nuncio in Canada.

He was also a former Papal Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Nicaragua and with his latest appointment, he will take office at the United Nations in March 2022.

“From his ordination as a Catholic Priest at St. Eugene’s Aba in 1984 and his enrolment into the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 1994 till date, Archbishop Nwachukwu has grown in stature onto the global stage holding very high and sensitive offices at the highest level in the global Catholic Church including Chief of Protocols at the Vatican as well as being appointed Titular Archbishop of Aquaviva by Pope Benedict the 16th. He has also served as a Vatican diplomat in several countries of the world,” Ikpeazu said.

Ikpeazu describes the new Vatican Ambassador to the United Nations as a great scholar who represents one of the finest intellectuals in the religious world and whose credentials speak volumes of his sagacity.

The Governor said he believes strongly that Archbishop Nwachukwu portrays the indomitable spirit of excellence of the average Abia citizen and is a shining inspiration to young Abians.

“From his birthplace in Ntigha in Isiala Ngwa North LGA and with no special background, Archbishop Nwachukwu’s story is one that will inspire young Abians that they can reach the zenith of their chosen careers and get to the highest level of the global stage with hard work, determination and faith in God,” Ikpeazu said.

The Abia governor said he is confident that the Archbishop will bring to this present assignment, that high level of diligence, integrity and long years of diplomatic experience that have defined his career over the years.

He assured Archbishop Nwachukwu of the continuous prayers of the people of Abia State in his current assignment and wished him the very best in his new assignment.