The Lagos State Government has announced the postponement of the construction of flexible pavements to be undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Works along Ijora Eastlink/Causeway.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the project has been shifted from the previously announced date of August 6 and 7 to Friday 12th till Sunday 14th August, 2022,

Dr. Oladeinde added that motorists will be diverted into National Theatre to connect Ijora and Costain during the rehabilitation works on the scheduled dates.

He, therefore, appealed to the motoring public to comply with the directives of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority personnel who will be deployed to the axis to minimise inconveniences to road users.