IITA Seeks Fresh Deal with FCTA to Guarantee Food, Nutrition Security

The Abuja Station of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) is currently seeking a deal with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) that will guarantee food and nutritional security within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and beyond.

The newly-appointed Head of IITA’s Abuja Station, Professor Lateef Sanni, says if the authorities of the FCTA buy into their proposal, it will place IITA on a pedestal to play a strategic role that will complement the Federal Government and the FCTA’s efforts in guaranteeing food and nutritional security within the federal capital territory and beyond.

Sanni had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Services, Abuja, Abubakar Ibrahim, in his office at the FCTA secretariat.

Highlighting the objectives of the visit, he informed the FCTA Secretary that he was there, first to introduce himself as the new IITA Abuja representative and secondly to strengthen the already existing partnership between both parties.

While recounting past achievements recorded by the Institute and the Ministry of Agriculture that, according to him, date as far back as 1991, he lauded the numerous contributions and role played by the Ministry towards the success of the Institute in actualizing its mandate.

The IITA chief in Abuja is seeking additional assistance in three critical areas. Top on the list was a request for an outreach and capacity building line budget to be drawn from the Ministry to enable IITA to bridge the gaps in agricultural interventions in FCTA.

Responding, Ibrahim congratulated Sanni on his appointment as the new representative of IITA Abuja. Mallam Ibrahim noted with great delight the impact of the partnership on farmers in the FCTA. He appreciated the IITA delegation and pledged his ministry’s total commitment to the continuing success of the research institute.

The FCTA Secretary seized the opportunity to inform the visiting delegation of the planned 2022 Farmers’ Day. He stated that, as usual, IITA would be expected to play a significant role. Ibrahim noted that finishing touches were being made on the reviewed MoU between both parties and will be signed soon.

IITA Abuja Station representative was accompanied on the visit by past station chiefs Gbassey Tarawali and Beatrice Afghevi, and Marketing and Visitors Service Officer Terngu Abur.