Path The News Chronicle » Sports » IIkay Gundogan Manchester City’s Captain join Barcelona

IIkay Gundogan Manchester City’s Captain join Barcelona

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0
IIkay Gundogan

Manchester City’s Captain IIkay Gundogan agrees on a two-year deal with Barcelona

Barcelona have agreed a two-year deal with Manchester City captain IIkay Gundogan who will join the club this summer as a free agent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Medical tests have received approval for Gundongan with Barcelona, but the midfielder, out of respect, will await Manchester City’s decision.

Ilkay guided Manchester City to their first Champions League trophy a fortnight ago after the Cityzen defeated Inter Milan in the final of the biggest tournament in Europe held in Istanbul.

Gundogan writing his name as one of the greatest City players helped the club secure a treble campaign, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League in the just concluded season.

Medical tests were already approved for Ilkay Gündogan by direct contact with Barça staff.

Contract until June 2025 with an option until June 2026 will also include a release clause worth €500m.

Ilkay who was Pep Guardiola’s first signing, joined the club in 2016 from Borrusia Dortmund – since then, the German has won 15 major trophies with City.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Last season, he scored 11 important goals and made 7 pivotal assists in City’s resplendent season. Ilkay has capped 304 times with 100 goals involved with City.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Bendel Insurance

Nigeria FA Cup: Bendel Insurance ends 43-year trophy drought

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0
Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos extend his contract with Real Madrid

Oladimeji Adeoye June 21, 2023 0
José Peseiro contract

José Peseiro contract: NFF to carry out SMS/social media poll

Oladimeji Adeoye June 21, 2023 0
Real Madrid unveil Joselu

Real Madrid unveil Joselu as a new addition to the club

Oladimeji Adeoye June 21, 2023 0
Christopher Nkuku

Chelsea FC have announced the signing of Christopher Nkuku from RB Leipzig

Oladimeji Adeoye June 20, 2023 0
Bournemouth appoints Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth appoints Andoni Iraola as head coach.

Oladimeji Adeoye June 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

clean EFCC

Internet fraudster to clean EFCC premises for 3 days

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
Tribunal orders Gov Mbah

Enugu Tribunal orders Gov Mbah’s appearance for alleged certificate forgery

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
New Eletricity Tarrif

JUST IN: Shelve New Eletricity Tarrif, NLC Tells FG

Adekunle Taofeek June 22, 2023 0
Chat GPT got sued

Chat GPT got sued

Adams Peter June 22, 2023 0
IIkay Gundogan

IIkay Gundogan Manchester City’s Captain join Barcelona

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0