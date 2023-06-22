Manchester City’s Captain IIkay Gundogan agrees on a two-year deal with Barcelona

Barcelona have agreed a two-year deal with Manchester City captain IIkay Gundogan who will join the club this summer as a free agent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Medical tests have received approval for Gundongan with Barcelona, but the midfielder, out of respect, will await Manchester City’s decision.

Ilkay guided Manchester City to their first Champions League trophy a fortnight ago after the Cityzen defeated Inter Milan in the final of the biggest tournament in Europe held in Istanbul.

Gundogan writing his name as one of the greatest City players helped the club secure a treble campaign, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League in the just concluded season.

Medical tests were already approved for Ilkay Gündogan by direct contact with Barça staff.

Contract until June 2025 with an option until June 2026 will also include a release clause worth €500m.

Ilkay who was Pep Guardiola’s first signing, joined the club in 2016 from Borrusia Dortmund – since then, the German has won 15 major trophies with City.

Last season, he scored 11 important goals and made 7 pivotal assists in City’s resplendent season. Ilkay has capped 304 times with 100 goals involved with City.

