Ihunwo Replaces Nwode as 13th Police Zonal Command PRO

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the appointment of SP Ihunwo Josephine K. as the new Police Public Relations Officer, ZPPRO for the Zone 13 Police Headquarters Ukpo, Dunukofia Anambra State.

Ihunwo takes over from SP Nwode Nkeiruka.

Recall that Nwode had earlier in March this year, been mentioned by a whistle-blower, Nnamdi Daniel Emeh, as being complicit in cases of alleged extrajudicial killings, alongside two other officers attached to the Anambra state police command.

The accused officers are Patrick Agbazue, Nwode Nkeiruka, and Harrison Akama.

By the posting, SP Josephine becomes the 2nd PPRO of Zone 13 since its creation on June 8, 2020, which covers Enugu and Anambra States.

A statement on Monday from the ZPPRO’s office revealed that SP Josephine was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2010.

It said; “The astute and vibrant PPRO holds a B.Sc in Statistics obtained from Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri.

“Josephine has served the Force in various capacities; which includes as Admin Officer (AO) in Kano State Police Command. She was the second in command 2i/c ICT Department, Enugu State Police Command.

“She has served in the Operations Department, CP Monitoring and Investigation Unit all in Anambra State Police Command. She is the foundation Officer-In-Charge of Anti-Human Trafficking in Zone 13 Ukpo.

“Josephine is a vibrant sports lover and has commanded sports activities as the sports supervisor in Enugu State Police Command.

“She was the Anambra State Police Command Sports Officer who led the command to so many victories with lots of medals, this elevated her to the position of Zonal Sports Officer.

“She is the Acting Chairman Cricket Association in the Nigeria Police Force, and has attended several courses locally and internationally. She has moral values and thrives to uphold equity, justice and fairness in all areas of life which would be greatly impactful in her new role.

“SP Ihunwo Josephine can be reached on cell phone number 08144868883 while she seeks support from all and sundry in the Zone in the ischarge of her duties.”

