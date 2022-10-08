The leadership of Amansea Community in Awka Local Government Area of Anambra State on Friday disowned statements by a certain, Chief Festus Chukwunweze Agbata, urging people of the community to distance themselves from the coronation ceremony of Igwe Chukwuma Anigbogu, as the traditional ruler of the community scheduled for Saturday this week.

Agbata, who claims to be endorsing the statement on behalf of the Amansea Royal Cabinet, on the capacity of the palace Secretary, had on Thursday, alleged that the coronation was the handiwork of a section of the community, who are bent on disrupting the peace and unity of the community.

Chief Agbata pointed out that such moves negate the custom and tradition of Amansea which stipulates that in the event of the death of their traditional ruler, there cannot be a coronation ceremony of an indigene of the town to replace him until the palace secretary announces his demise and with his last Ofala festival performed.

Agbata made it clear that the last ofala of the late Igwe Kenneth Okonkwo has not been performed to warrant such ceremony and called on people of the community to avoid the coronation ceremony since is against their tradition.

But when TNC correspondent spoke with the President General of the Community, Chief Chris Ughanze, he made it that Igwe Anigbogu was duly elected by people of the community, following the constitution, custom and traditions of the land and in compliance with the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law.

He further revealed that Igwe Anigbogu has also been presented with Certificate of Recognition by the state government under the former Governor Willie Obiano.

“We have elected our Igwe in the name Chukwuma Anigbogu, Igwe Chimereze of Amansea.

“We are coronating him on Saturday, 8th October, 2022.

“So, whoever is saying that he is whatever and propagating false information about the community is not saying the truth.

“I am the President General of Amansea community and whatever information I avail you is the truth about my community and no other person should be able to say otherwise.

“Whoever is telling you that Amansea people are not happy with Igwe Chimereze or planning to boycott the coronation, is telling a big lie because this was a man the entire community chose because of how he has endeared himself to the people.

“When you visit the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, you will also verify what I am telling you now,” Ughanze said.

The Amansea PG described Agbata as a trouble maker who is bent on causing chaos in the community because his interests were not met, urging the public to disregard his antics.

“The person of Festus Agbata used to be the palace secretary of the late Igwe Kenneth Okonkwo who has joined his ancestors.

“He later contested to be the President General of Amansea.

“Unfortunately for him, the people already know him and his antics and decided not to vote for him.

“So, ever since he failed in the bids, he has been propagating all manner of falsehood about our people to cause trouble in the community.

“We are surprised that he will take this direction all in a bid to pursue his selfish ambition.

“Let it be known that Amansea people are unanimous in their support and solidarity with the new Igwe and come Saturday, they will troupe out in their numbers to show that,” Ughanze noted.

He made it clear that the community is not in any form of traditional rulership crisis, saying they will resist any attempt to instigate the people for selfish gains.

Some other stakeholders who our correspondent also spoke with, corroborated the President General’s story, noting that there is no contest as to whether Igwe Anigbogu was duly elected.

The stakeholders who would rather not mention their names, accused some certain people in the community of trying to cause problems for the community in a bid to achieve their selfish ends.