The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads and waterways from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday in all states of the federation except FCT.

The News Chronicle understands that governorship or state assembly elections or both elections will hold in all 36 states except Abuja where there is no governor or state assembly.

However, the police boss disclosed that those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, electoral observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters, amongst others are exempted from the restriction.

Similarly, the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

He added that state-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

While admonishing voters to conduct themselves peacefully, the IGP nonetheless urged the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 to request for emergency security response

