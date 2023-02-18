Awka

Barely one month after a shocking revelation indicting a police officer attached to Anambra State Police Command, CSP Patrick Agbazue, and others as those masterminding and perpetrating killings, kidnapping and various kinds of crimes in different parts of Anambra State, the chief suspect, CSP Agbazue has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police has set up a special investigation panel under the IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit, to commence investigations into the allegations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known on Friday in a statement tagged “Anambra Alleged Killings: IGP Sets Up Panel, Orders Discrete Investigation into Allegations.”

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has set up a special investigation panel under the IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit to commence investigations into some weighty allegations of unprofessionalism, high-handedness, and extra-judicial killings levelled against its officers serving at the Zone 13 Command, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and the Anambra State Command on social media platforms.

“In light of the serious allegations leveled against the officers – CSP Patrick Agbazue, officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anambra State Command; SP Nwode Nkeiruka, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and Inspector Harrison Akama attached to the RRS, they reported at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja today Friday 17th February, 2023, on the directives of the IGP for commencement of investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations for further necessary action, while the panel has been given a period of two weeks to come up with a report of investigations.

“The Force enjoins any member of the public who has had experiences or information on acts of high-handedness, extortion, or extra-judicial killings by the officers in question, to forward same with detailed information via mobile number 08036242591, or by email via pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, igpmufhq@npf-c4i.com to enable the panel achieve a wholistic investigation.

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the findings of the investigations will determine the next line of action, even as he promises that the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the case and sanctions meted to any officers found guilty accordingly.”

It would be recalled that a social media user, Ugobuzo, sometime in late January, named the accused, CSP Patrick Agbazue as being responsible for the various kidnapping operations carried out in different parts of Anambra State and beyond.

Ugobuzo made the revelation in a trending social media content, in which he also named one O/C Legal Obi as Agbazue’s accomplices, with whom he perpetrates some of his operations.

According to him, CSP Agbazue also traded human body parts, some of which he was selling to some top politicians in the state, who were patronizing or contracting him most times when they needed human parts.

He alleged that CSP Agbazue, whom he described as Emeka Offor’s boy, usually works hand-in-hand with O.C. Obi, to kidnap and kill people for politicians.

Going further in the revelation, Ugobuzo challenged the people of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area, to hold one Barr. Ngesine, an indigene of the community, responsible and fearlessly ask him some questions about all the abduction and murder of some innocent indigenes of the community some time, by O/C SARS and his accomplices, in the name of security.

“Barr. Ngesine first gave Patrick Agbazue (O/C SARS) the sum of five million naira for that job. He also raised about additional fifteen million naira for him after two or three months, as a completion. And they also gave him land around the Anambra Airport, which he told them to sell. Ask him questions about this, let me see if he will lie. And if he says it is a lie, let him come and swear by the oracle,” Ugobuzo said in the Facebook post.

While noting that CSP Agbazue is the person who gives directives on whom to kidnap, he also linked him to the kidnap of an indigene of Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state who lived overseas, and was kidnapped and shot on the leg while he was returning to his hometown; after which a huge sum of money was transferred from his account.

He said Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng were aware of that and can also attest to it. He also alleged that the gang usually pays commission to Police Commissioner and his boys. Ugobuzo also revealed how CSP Agbazue ploted to murder a top Anambra politician, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, who is the member represen representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency.

He said the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife were also in the picture of those to be murdered by Agbazue and his gang. He also pledged to make more information available on his social media handle, Ugobuzo, upon request.

However, few days after this shocking revelation, reports trended that Ugobuzo was arrested by the Anambra State Police Command, and that he had confessed to have been paid the sum of N10,000 to “frame up the lies against CSP Agbazue” —a confession many believed he may have been tortured or coerced into making.

With the recent arrest of CSP Agbazue and the setting up of panel to investigate all the allegations, fingers are now crossed to know which is true, as more details are expected to unravel.

