IGP moves to empower officers

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his commitment to enhancing the professionalism, effectiveness, and public trust in our law enforcement personnel.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said “In line with this commitment, he has hereby set in motion machineries for the development of a comprehensive training program and curriculum for colleges and training schools that will place increased emphasis on attitudinal and behavioral changes, alongside physical and technical fitness.

“The IGP acknowledges that law enforcement is a multifaceted profession that requires not only physical strength and technical proficiency but also mental alertness and the highest standards of ethical conduct, empathy, and effective communication.”

According to the statement, the new training program will be designed to address the importance of attitudinal and behavioral changes, fostering a positive and community-oriented mindset among police personnel by instilling values such as integrity, effective communication, emphasizing the significance of respectful and compassionate interactions with members of the public, enhancing interpersonal skills, conflict resolution techniques, cultural sensitivity, and de-escalation strategies aimed at enhancing the trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities we serve.

“Furthermore, the training program will include scenarios and simulations that replicate real-life situations, allowing officers to practice critical decision-making skills while considering the potential impact on community relations.”

The statement added that Olukayode expressed his commitment to work closely with experienced trainers, subject matter experts, and community stakeholders to develop this comprehensive training program.

“He firmly believes that this training initiative will foster a stronger bond between law enforcement and the communities while empowering police officers to build trust, understand diverse perspectives, and proactively address issues that affect public safety and well-being.”

