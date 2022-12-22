Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday said the Police Force under his watch will continue to take foundational steps that will reposition the force for greater efficiency and service to Nigerians.

IGP Baba disclosed this today when he inaugurated a newly completed ultra-modern Divisional Police Station and Police Barracks at Amawbia in Awka South Council Area of Anambra State.

The Anambra Police facility which is fully equipped with all modern security gadgets, is the 120th of such facility built across the country by the Police authority.

Reeling out the achievements of his administration, the IGP noted that it is still not enough considering the decay in the system.

“We are here to commission one of the projects to motivate the officers in having a better place to work.

“This kind of edifice is just the beginning as far as the police in Nigeria is concerned, especially in considering the kind of decay in the system.

“We plan to replicate this in other places in keeping with the principle of Federal Character,” he assured.

He congratulated people of Anambra State for their determination to surmount the security situation in the state, saying the police is committed to supporting their efforts at securing their homeland.

The IGP also commended the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for all he is doing to support the Police force.

“Agitation is allowed in any democracy especially when the right processes are followed.

“What we have in Anambra and some parts of the Southeast, just like the governor acknowledged, is a gang of criminals trying to hold the region to ransom.

“Policing is everybody’s business and a collective responsibility.

“It means not being docile in what is happening in our society. Information is key in protecting our society and we encourage our people to always be willing to volunteer credible information for the police and other security agencies to use and work.

“The Police under my watch will ensure we crush such criminal activities and make the place safe for the people,” he assured.

Governor Soludo who was represented at the event by his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Retired Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi said the state government will continue to partner the police and other security agencies to deal with issues of insecurity in the state.

Soludo commended the quality of job done on the facility, describing it as world-class.

The governor said; “Structures like this are seen overseas and for us to learn that this is one of the over 120 similar projects across the country, is heart-warming.

“I want to express my appreciation to the IGP for finding the state worthy to benefit from this modern infrastructure.

“The state government will continue to synergize with the police and other security agencies to maintain peace and security in the state.”

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng while expressing appreciation to the IGP for the facility, said it will help improve the operational efficiency of men of the command, assuring that it will be put to the best use.

“This commissioning marks a milestone in the journey of repositioning the police for effective policing and is a fulfilment of the mandate of the Force under the leadership of IGP Baba towards making the police effective and efficient

“The facility will impact on the productivity of the officers and men that will work there.

“I want to assure you that the command will put the facility to good use,” he promised.

In their separate remarks, the contractor that handled the project, Engr Effiong Tony said the station is equipped with all modern facilities same with the rank and file apartment while the Regent of Amawbia, the host community, Architect Emeka Maduka observed that the police in Anambra have distinguished themselves creditably and urged the IGP to look into the operational deficiencies of the Command.