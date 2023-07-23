IGP harps on significance of education

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, had a momentous and nostalgic visit to his alma mater, the Anglican Comprehensive High School Ipaja, in preparation for its upcoming 50th-anniversary celebration, for which he is the esteemed Chairman of the Planning Committee.

In a statement yesterday, the Force said the visit served as a remarkable opportunity for the IGP to reconnect with his roots and foster a sense of unity and pride amongst the school’s alumni, staff, and current students.

During the parley, the IGP reminisced about his time at the school which culminated in 1979, and expressed his gratitude for the solid foundation it laid in shaping his character and career.

He emphasized the significance of education in shaping future leaders and pledged his unwavering support to ensure the 50th-anniversary celebration becomes an unforgettable milestone for the school.

“The IGP’s visit has reignited a spirit of camaraderie and enthusiasm among the school community, as they eagerly look forward to celebrating five decades of academic excellence and nurturing young minds for a brighter future.

“The 50th-anniversary celebration promises to be a momentous occasion, as the IGP, along with the entire Anglican Comprehensive High School Ipaja community, comes together to celebrate a rich history of excellence and chart a path for even greater accomplishments in the future,” the statement added.