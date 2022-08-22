The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has partnered with the Business Education Examinations Council (BEEC) to train the police public relations corp headed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra, comprising Zonal Police Public Relations Officers (ZPPROs), State Command Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs), Liaison Officers, and officers from the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The 3-day training which held in Lekki, Lagos State, between 16th and 19th August, 2022, focused on channels, methodology, and strategies for effective crisis communication, and was domesticated to the peculiar Nigerian situation with relevant case studies and simulations.

The training equally explored and simplified gray areas in police public partnership for an effective and citizen-led policing system.

The said training for Communication and Public Relations experts in the Nigeria Police Force coincided with the ongoing training for officers and men on Election Security Management towards the 2023 General Elections, being held across the six Geo-Political Zones of the country, with a view to having harmonised, actionable, effective and acceptable election security in Nigeria.

The IGP has emphasized his commitment to promoting core values of modern policing agenda within the Nigeria Police Force via regular and sound training and retraining.

He urged citizens, and strategic stakeholders in security management, to continuously collaborate with the Police to achieve the all-round reform agenda of his administration.