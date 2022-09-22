The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday said it has arrested a Legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff, over a case of grievous assault on a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses.

Zainab Duke, an Mbaise born activist, was said to have grievously assaulted Moses, who is her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja.

It was gathered that the Orderly was assaulted for refusing to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

A statement on Thursday by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, by her principal and her domestic staff comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

The statement said the IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in Police custody.

According to the statement, the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff.

The IGP, Adejobi added, has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force, has no acquaintance with the Police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.

“The Inspector-General of Police who similarly ordered the withdrawal of all Police personnel attached to the Professor, expressed consternation at the fact that an individual who claims to be an advocate for Human Rights could stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection”, Adejobi stated.