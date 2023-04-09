The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has posted the newly promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Frank Emeka Mba to Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Annex Lagos.

Also, The IGP deployed other AIGs to other Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with manpower development policy of putting right pegs in the right holes.

This is also in line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

According to a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi: “The following AIGs have been posted/redeployed to the duty posts indicated against their names;

i.AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni.

ii.AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni

iii.AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni.

iv.AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc

vi.AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh

vii.AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba

viii.AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc.

Many others were also redeployed to different states. IGP also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.