Ignore “Sit at home order” – Police tell Asaba residents

The Delta State Police Command has urged residents of the state capital, Asaba to ignore the “Sit at home order” starting from Monday 09/05/22, posted on Facebook by some faceless individuals with the caption “Unknown gunmen Asaba Delta State sends strong message”.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali, in a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said that there is no “sit at home order” in the state, warning that “the Command is willing and able to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who try to cause any form of trouble in the state”.

The police boss assured residents of the city of their safety, urging them to go about their lawful business(es) as the “sit at home order” declared by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) does not exist in Delta State.

Also, he called on members of the public, particularly residents of Asaba and the entire Delta North district to remain vigilant, monitor and report any strange and suspicious movements or persons in their neighbourhood to the Command or other law enforcement agencies.

As part of efforts to curtail any imminent danger, the CP has placed officers and men of the Command on red alert and has also urged them to remain watchful and deal decisively with anyone or group of persons attempting to cause any form of mayhem in the state.

The CP has further directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Area Commanders, DPOS, and Tactical Commanders to maintain Police visibility across the length and breadth of the state.

For any information or complaint, the Delta State Police Command can be contacted through the following numbers: PPRO’s Office +234 915 557 0008, +234 915 557 0007, Or the Command Control Room +234 803 668 4974.

