Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Ignore Fake News, APC Is Where I Belong Kumo Tells Supporters

Ignore Fake News, APC Is Where I Belong Kumo Tells Supporters

TNC Reporter

TNC Reporter

The member of House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Kumo has described as fake news the rumours making the round that he has left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), saying it is the handiwork of a “faceless mischief makers”.

Hon. Kumo said he remains a loyal APC member who would continue to work for the growth and success of the party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the member representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe State said it was uncharitable for anyone to peddle such wicked rumour at a time he is working hard to ensure that the party wins in the next elections.

“Let me reassure everyone that the APC remains my home. The rumour by faceless those persons that l moved to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) could only have come from the pit of hell.

“I urged everyone to disregard the rumour particularly members of the Press as such would not only be misleading but actionable in law court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, l remain a bonafide APC chieftain in Gombe. It is the party that has given me the opportunity to represent my people and it remains the platform for me to win the next election in 2023,” Kumo added.

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle