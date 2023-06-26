Path The News Chronicle » News » Igbos Should Not Be Subjected to Xenophobic Attack in Their Fatherland- Anambra Senator, Umeh

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0
A two  time  Senator, representing Anambra  Central  Senatorial  District in the  National Assembly, Senator Victor Umeh, says Igbos, as aborigines  of Nigeria, will not tolerate xenophobic attack on Igbos, from  any  part of Nigeria.

The  lawmaker, who  was  speaking  during  Press  interview at the  2023 Umunri  Cultural  Fiesta, held at Enugu-Agidi Community in  Njikoka  Local  Government Area, said the  Igbos  as  Nigerians,  have  the rights  to  reside in  any  party of Nigeria and  do  their  businesses  according  to the  provisions of  the  constitution  of the  Federal  Republic of  Nigeria.

Umeh was reacting to questions on the recent demolition of parts of Alaba international market in Lagos State, where Igbos have majority of the population.

He issued a warning, emphasizing that no one should be permitted to launch an attack on Igbo people residing and conducting their legitimate businesses in every corner of Nigeria, nor should personal sentiments or interests be used as a basis for such actions. He also highlighted the significant contributions made by Igbo people in promoting the well-being of the places where they peacefully reside.

The senator noted that Lagos  State  was  one  of those  places in Nigeria where the  Igbos  live, pointing out  that  without  Igbos  in Lagos, the economic viability the state has enjoyed may not have been achieved.

“ Igbos  neither  migrated  to  Nigeria  nor came  from  a new  place  outside  Nigeria  to  become  Nigerians. Rather, they are  the aborigines  of Nigeria who  have  the  rights  to  reside  in any part of the  Country to  do  their  business.

“Lagosians should allow  Ndigbo  to  do  their  businesses  because  they  pay  their  taxes  to  Lagos  State  Government. Anybody  that  is attacking  the  Igbos  is drawing  anarchy  to  themselves and Nigeria at  large.

“As true Nigerians, there  is  no village  in Nigeria  the  Igbos  do  not  live and  do  their  business and  contribute  to the  development of those  places they live  by  building  houses, and  becoming  part  of their  host  Communities.

“This recent wave of hostility towards Igbos is condemnable and the government must ensure that it does not in any way, support or abate it,” he said.

Umeh, who was a former  National  Chairman  of All  Progressives  Grand  Alliance (APGA), warned that such xenophobic  attack on Ndigbo in Lagos if   sustained, will no doubt  mark  the  disintegration  of the  Country, pleading  that nobody should  provoke such  harrowing  trend  in Nigeria .

Describing Igbos as  peace  lovers, promoters  of national  integration and  inter-tribal  relationship  in Nigeria, Umeh maintained  that people of the Igbo also believe  in  hard work, opining  that  on no account  they should  be  attacked  again in Nigeria where  they  belong.

He  commended  the  organizers  of the  Oganiru  movement  in Umueri  clan and  expressed  the  hope  that  the  event   will  bring  the  people  together, promote  communal  spirit and  relationship  in the  area for  absolute  peace  to  reign.

Speaking earlier, the  President -General, Enugu-Agidi  Community, Chief  Ebuka  Onuorah, said the  event  was  aimed  at  bring  their people  who  were  drawn  from Anaocha, Njikoka  and  Dunukofia Local  Government  Areas together, for  better  understanding of themselves, their culture  and   the  traditions of their  fore fathers

