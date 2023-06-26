Igbos Should Not Be Subjected to Xenophobic Attack in Their Fatherland- Anambra Senator, Umeh

A two time Senator, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Victor Umeh, says Igbos, as aborigines of Nigeria, will not tolerate xenophobic attack on Igbos, from any part of Nigeria.

The lawmaker, who was speaking during Press interview at the 2023 Umunri Cultural Fiesta, held at Enugu-Agidi Community in Njikoka Local Government Area, said the Igbos as Nigerians, have the rights to reside in any party of Nigeria and do their businesses according to the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Umeh was reacting to questions on the recent demolition of parts of Alaba international market in Lagos State, where Igbos have majority of the population.

He issued a warning, emphasizing that no one should be permitted to launch an attack on Igbo people residing and conducting their legitimate businesses in every corner of Nigeria, nor should personal sentiments or interests be used as a basis for such actions. He also highlighted the significant contributions made by Igbo people in promoting the well-being of the places where they peacefully reside.

The senator noted that Lagos State was one of those places in Nigeria where the Igbos live, pointing out that without Igbos in Lagos, the economic viability the state has enjoyed may not have been achieved.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“ Igbos neither migrated to Nigeria nor came from a new place outside Nigeria to become Nigerians. Rather, they are the aborigines of Nigeria who have the rights to reside in any part of the Country to do their business.

“Lagosians should allow Ndigbo to do their businesses because they pay their taxes to Lagos State Government. Anybody that is attacking the Igbos is drawing anarchy to themselves and Nigeria at large.

“As true Nigerians, there is no village in Nigeria the Igbos do not live and do their business and contribute to the development of those places they live by building houses, and becoming part of their host Communities.

“This recent wave of hostility towards Igbos is condemnable and the government must ensure that it does not in any way, support or abate it,” he said.

Umeh, who was a former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), warned that such xenophobic attack on Ndigbo in Lagos if sustained, will no doubt mark the disintegration of the Country, pleading that nobody should provoke such harrowing trend in Nigeria .

Describing Igbos as peace lovers, promoters of national integration and inter-tribal relationship in Nigeria, Umeh maintained that people of the Igbo also believe in hard work, opining that on no account they should be attacked again in Nigeria where they belong.

He commended the organizers of the Oganiru movement in Umueri clan and expressed the hope that the event will bring the people together, promote communal spirit and relationship in the area for absolute peace to reign.

Speaking earlier, the President -General, Enugu-Agidi Community, Chief Ebuka Onuorah, said the event was aimed at bring their people who were drawn from Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Local Government Areas together, for better understanding of themselves, their culture and the traditions of their fore fathers

Share this post