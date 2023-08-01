Igbo Youths Back Moves to End Sit-At-Home, Demand Audience With Nnamdi Kanu

Southeast Youth leaders and stakeholders under the aegis of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide rose from their emergency convention recently in Enugu, to declare an end to the incessant sit-at-home in the region.

The Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders from the five South East States were at the conference to address vital issues and also to demonstrate their position on the prevailing challenges in South East and Nigeria at large.

Speaking after a road show, to mark the position, the Secretary General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu noted that the sit-at-home has caused more economic hardship and insecurity to people of the region, hence the need to put an end to the directive.

He revealed that the sit-at-home had commenced in the region to protest the undue extradition and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“In the beginning, it was applauded by many and in solidarity and support for the unconditional release of the IPOB Leader.

“But today, it has attracted so much misfortune to us in South East; ranging from destruction of property and killings of innocent people especially Youths. Businesses are closing down and our economy and survival is fast dying, and these facts necessitated the need to consider and reconsider our approach and tactics, with measures that shall maximize impact and serve the purpose.

“We have responsibly, statistically and unanimously endorsed the need to end to Sit at Home in South East, as a matter of perculiar regional concerns; and we shall sincerely demonstrate this across the South East States,” he stated.

Okpalaezeukwu said they have observed that some miscreants are terrorizing the Southeast in the guise of agitation, and they commend and encourage the efforts of the security agencies in curbing the menace to visible effects.

“We also regret and rise against the unjust, unwarranted, and unprofessional killings of our people, especially youths, by both state and non state actors.

“We rise against all forms of criminality ravaging and destroying Igboland, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, violent cultism and other social vices.

“We rise against the undue and unjust detention of Igbo youths, awaiting trial for many years across various correctional centers within and outside Igboland; and we demand justice for them,” he said.

The youths set up a thirteen-member committee to embark on nationwide engagement, consultations and other necessary actions for the release of Mazi Kanu.

Okpalaezeukwu also said “As we commend those who stood out in advocacy for Justice to be done, we also frown at the inconsistency and inability of our political leaders, especially the Southeast Governors, to come together and take responsibility, particularly on this matter.

“We therefore appeal to all concerned, both State and non State Actors, to accord us some benefit of doubt and moral support as we are determined to restore peace, stability and security in Southeast and Nigeria at Large.”

He spoke further; “Our attention has been drawn to the letter making the rounds on social media and purported to be authored by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and with orders to end Sit at Home in South East.

“Firstly, we must use this medium to commend the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to his choice medical attention- as we requested during our last convention. We are grateful.

“However, we want to state categorically that we are not convinced by a mere letter, handwritten and widely circulated on various platforms to be real.

“We therefore demand a more convincing audience with our Brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in order to harmonize some doubts.”

On the rift between some traders and the state government over obedience to the sit-at-home orders, Okpalaezeukwu said “We are glad for the peaceful resolution of the Ogbete Market Enugu matters; where the Leadership demonstrated goodwill and wisdom, while Governor Peter Mbah did not deny them his fatherly Love and leadership prowess.

“We commend some of the South East Governors that have shown proactive commitment to ending Sit at Home in South East and we urge others sitting on the fence to as matter urgency throw their weight to addressing these issues for our common good.

“We hereby extend genuine hands of fellowship to all stakeholders and not limited to Government and Non- Government Institutions.

“We therefore propose a hybrid approach that can combine both kinetic and non-kinetic measures for a more effective results.”