261 views | Michael Jegede | May 13, 2021
The President of Anambra State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Emeka Udodeme, has said that the next President of Nigeria should come from the South East.
Prince Udodeme made the call in Awka at a meeting with a delegation from the National Forum For South East Presidency (NFSEP) led by Dr. Patrick Enuneku.
“It is the turn of the southeast to produce the next president. Nobody is contesting that. President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor must come from the southeast in the interest of fairness and justice.” Udodeme declared.
He assured the group that Ohanaeze Ndigbo will continuously engage leaders of other zones on the need to give Ndigbo a chance to produce the president of Nigeria in order to end the obvious marginalization of the zone from the scheme of things in Nigeria.
NFSEP is a political pressure group composed of all groups of persons clamouring for a peaceful united country with a Nigerian President of South East Extraction come 2023.
Remember me