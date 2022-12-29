Professor George Obiozor, the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, is dead.

Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma announced the death in a statement, titled, Imo State Government Obituary Announcement,” issued Wednesday night.

The statement said the late Prof. Obiozor, a renowned academic, diplomat and statesman passed on recently after a brief illness, describing the death as a big loss to Imo state, the South East and the entire Nigeria.

It read; ““On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I, Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo state, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo state and Nigeria, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo state, the South East and the entire Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.

“May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.”

The statement by the Imo state government, said the burial arrangements for the late diplomat will be announced in due course by the family.

Prof Obiozor had emerged President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization in January 2021, after polling a total of 304 votes to defeat four other candidates.

Rumours of his death had surfaced on Monday, over his absence from public gatherings but the Ohaneze National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, had in a phone conversation, revealed that Obiozor was very much alive.