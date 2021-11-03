Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has lashed out at the governors of the five Southeast states for pursuing their personal interests so far in the duration they had lasted in office instead of addressing key socio-economic issues affecting the region and her people.

With the exception of Willie Obiano of Anambra State, whose tenure ends March 17, 2022, other four governors of the region have less than two years to complete the tenure.

According to the veteran actor, Agu who spoke with TNC correspondent in Anambra, there are no visible evidence to the fact that the governors fought the cause of the people.

He said the agitations that are rife in the region was as a result of leadership failure on the part of the governors, to protect the interest of the people who gave them the mandate to assume political office.

Agu maintained that until the leaders retrace their steps and commit to the welfare of the masses, the obvious disregard the people have for them will persist and even get worse.

“Leadership is all about catering for the welfare of the people, to give the people succor and rescue the people from bondage.

“My annoyance is that they have been in office for close to eight years and one cannot point to their accomplishments,” the renowned movie maker said.

He urged the governors to show seriousness towards setting up the proposed security network that will check insecurity in the region.

Agu harped on the need for the people of the Southeast to be vigilant and ensure that future leaders they elect are persons that will have their interest at heart and not impoverish them the more.

On his recent travail with the Nigerian Military at Onitsha, Agu described his journey to the custody of the Nigeria Army in Onitsha following his arrest at Upper Iweka, as an attempt by the military personnel to shame him but which turned out to be a glory for him.

Soldiers had arrested the Veteran actor in Onitsha for wearing a Biafran outfit and inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), although the actor had claimed he was on a charity mission to the less privileged.

The Nollywood actor, said he never regretted his action, adding that he was coming from Asaba after shooting a movie and was distributing bread to the poor at Upper Iweka, as a philanthropy gesture, only for the military to turn it to an avenue to embarrass him.

“Whether it was jealousy, envy or something I don’t know.

“If God has established me, I don’t expect to be swallowed by their envy.

“They took me to many places all in a bid to disgrace me but look at what God has turned it all to be.

“That episode alone has brought me even more glory and acknowledgement than they imagined,” he boasted.